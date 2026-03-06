Raisina Dialogue 2026: Naidu's Vision for Tech-Driven Governance
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will address the prestigious Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, focusing on 'Technology, Governance and the Future'. His speech will highlight digital advancements in Andhra Pradesh, aiming to position the state as a leader in innovation and technology-driven governance.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to address the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, where he will focus on the crucial theme of 'Technology, Governance and the Future'.
The prestigious conference, a significant event in the sphere of geopolitics and geo-economics, is organized by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs.
Naidu's presentation will underscore Andhra Pradesh's advancements in digital governance. It will also highlight the state's efforts toward becoming a hub for innovation and advanced technology, emphasizing initiatives such as AI ecosystems and the development of data centers.
