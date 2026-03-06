Innovative Governance: Naidu's Vision at Raisina Dialogue
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will discuss technology-driven governance at the Raisina Dialogue. He will focus on digital tools in governance and Andhra Pradesh's efforts to become a hub for innovation, emphasizing AI and clean energy manufacturing to boost economic growth and improve citizen services.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, is set to address the Raisina Dialogue, a leading conference on geopolitics and geo-economics in India, on Saturday.
Naidu plans to focus on technology-driven governance and innovation's pivotal role in economic growth, sharing insights from Andhra Pradesh's innovative governance approach.
He will highlight the state's initiatives in embracing digital tools, artificial intelligence ecosystems, and clean energy manufacturing, aiming to position Andhra Pradesh as a global innovation hub.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Bold Leap: Wellness, Innovation, and Skill Development
Karnataka Leads the Way in AI Innovation and IT Growth
Anthropic's AI Revolution: Balancing Innovation and Employment Impact
Vasant's Teacup Packaging: A Tasteful Innovation in Indian Spices
Karnataka Bets Big on AI and Robotics with New Innovation Zone