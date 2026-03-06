Innovative Governance: Naidu's Vision at Raisina Dialogue

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, is set to address the Raisina Dialogue, a leading conference on geopolitics and geo-economics in India, on Saturday.

Naidu plans to focus on technology-driven governance and innovation's pivotal role in economic growth, sharing insights from Andhra Pradesh's innovative governance approach.

He will highlight the state's initiatives in embracing digital tools, artificial intelligence ecosystems, and clean energy manufacturing, aiming to position Andhra Pradesh as a global innovation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)