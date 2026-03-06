Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising Tensions

In a strong statement, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has voiced his concerns over what he perceives as a 'slow dismantling' of the rule-based global order. Sibal's remarks come in the wake of the recent assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli military operation.

Visiting the Iranian Embassy to offer condolences, Sibal underscored the necessity of resolving international conflicts through dialogue rather than military aggression. He reflected on the post-World War-II decision by the global community to establish a rule-based order, a system he argues is being eroded in recent years.

Sibal called on nations to engage in discussions to avoid the 'law of the jungle,' reinforcing India's official stance on encouraging diplomatic solutions over military confrontations, amidst the growing Iran-US-Israel tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)