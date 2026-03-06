Left Menu

Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising Tensions

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expressed concerns over the dismantling of the global rule-based order following the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei by the US and Israel. Sibal emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve such conflicts to maintain global peace, highlighting the escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:04 IST
Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising Tensions
Kapil Sibal
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has voiced his concerns over what he perceives as a 'slow dismantling' of the rule-based global order. Sibal's remarks come in the wake of the recent assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli military operation.

Visiting the Iranian Embassy to offer condolences, Sibal underscored the necessity of resolving international conflicts through dialogue rather than military aggression. He reflected on the post-World War-II decision by the global community to establish a rule-based order, a system he argues is being eroded in recent years.

Sibal called on nations to engage in discussions to avoid the 'law of the jungle,' reinforcing India's official stance on encouraging diplomatic solutions over military confrontations, amidst the growing Iran-US-Israel tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Titans: India and New Zealand Face Off in T20 World Cup Final

Clash of Titans: India and New Zealand Face Off in T20 World Cup Final

 India
2
India's Sovereignty Under Threat Amid U.S. Waiver on Russian Oil

India's Sovereignty Under Threat Amid U.S. Waiver on Russian Oil

 India
3
New Diplomatic Chapter: Mariana L Neisuler Takes Charge as US Consul General in Chennai

New Diplomatic Chapter: Mariana L Neisuler Takes Charge as US Consul General...

 India
4
Surveillance and Suspicions: British Police Crack Down on Alleged Iranian Spy Network

Surveillance and Suspicions: British Police Crack Down on Alleged Iranian Sp...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026