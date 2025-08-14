Kolkata Metro Boosts Independence Day Services

Kolkata Metro plans to enhance its train services to a total of 398 operations on Independence Day, spanning its Blue and Green Lines. This information was provided by officials on Thursday.

On Independence Day, the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash) will see 182 train services, with an equal distribution of 91 trips in each direction. This figure marks an increase from the usual 262 services as per a statement from Kolkata Metro.

Additionally, special late-night sessions on the Blue Line will be available from Sahid Khudiram station at 10:43 pm and from Dum Dum at 10:40 pm. Meanwhile, the Green Line-1 (Sealdah–Sector V) and Green Line-2 (Howrah Maidan–Esplanade) will host 92 and 124 services respectively, adjusting from their regular schedules.

