Kolkata Metro Boosts Independence Day Services

Metro Railway Kolkata is set to increase its Independence Day services to 398 train operations across the Blue and Green Lines to accommodate increased demand. Specific lines will see a varied number of increased services, deviating from the regular schedule to ensure better accessibility for commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Metro plans to enhance its train services to a total of 398 operations on Independence Day, spanning its Blue and Green Lines. This information was provided by officials on Thursday.

On Independence Day, the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash) will see 182 train services, with an equal distribution of 91 trips in each direction. This figure marks an increase from the usual 262 services as per a statement from Kolkata Metro.

Additionally, special late-night sessions on the Blue Line will be available from Sahid Khudiram station at 10:43 pm and from Dum Dum at 10:40 pm. Meanwhile, the Green Line-1 (Sealdah–Sector V) and Green Line-2 (Howrah Maidan–Esplanade) will host 92 and 124 services respectively, adjusting from their regular schedules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

