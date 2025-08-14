Grounded in Dispute: Air Canada Faces Complete Shutdown as Strike Looms

Air Canada has begun canceling flights ahead of a potential strike by its flight attendants, threatening to leave 130,000 passengers daily without flights. The union, representing 10,000 flight attendants, has issued a strike notice amidst demands for fair compensation.

The airline provided a lockout notice as it plans for a shutdown by early Saturday morning. Chief Operations Officer Mark Nasr indicated that operations for Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge would pause, affecting long-haul overseas flights initially, with wider disruptions expected by Friday night.

The union is focusing on what they term 'poverty wages' and unpaid labor, advocating for a fair contract as the airline offers a 38% pay and benefits increase over four years. Federal intervention might become necessary if an agreement isn't negotiated soon, as urged by Federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu.