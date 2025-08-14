Left Menu

Grounded in Dispute: Air Canada Faces Complete Shutdown as Strike Looms

Air Canada is facing potential full shutdown as flight attendants threaten to strike, affecting 130,000 passengers daily. Negotiations stall as the union demands fair wages, with the airline offering a compensation increase. The situation may require government intervention if no agreement is reached.

Air Canada has begun canceling flights ahead of a potential strike by its flight attendants, threatening to leave 130,000 passengers daily without flights. The union, representing 10,000 flight attendants, has issued a strike notice amidst demands for fair compensation.

The airline provided a lockout notice as it plans for a shutdown by early Saturday morning. Chief Operations Officer Mark Nasr indicated that operations for Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge would pause, affecting long-haul overseas flights initially, with wider disruptions expected by Friday night.

The union is focusing on what they term 'poverty wages' and unpaid labor, advocating for a fair contract as the airline offers a 38% pay and benefits increase over four years. Federal intervention might become necessary if an agreement isn't negotiated soon, as urged by Federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu.

