Passenger Uproar at Delhi Airport: IndiGo’s Darbhanga Flight Drama

Passengers faced disruption as IndiGo canceled its flight from Delhi to Darbhanga, sparking a protest on the Delhi airport tarmac. The flight delay was initially caused by heavy rains, waterlogging, and traffic congestion in the capital.

Due to restrictions at Darbhanga airport, the flight could not be rescheduled, leading to its eventual cancellation. The airline's efforts to placate passengers included offerings of refreshments and options for rescheduling or a full refund.

Security personnel assisted in guiding protesters back to the terminal, ensuring minimal disturbance. IndiGo acknowledged the inconvenience and asserted that they kept passengers well-informed during the process.