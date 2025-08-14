Left Menu

Passenger Uproar at Delhi Airport: IndiGo’s Darbhanga Flight Drama

IndiGo's Delhi to Darbhanga flight was canceled after a delay due to weather challenges and restrictions. Passengers protested on the tarmac, but were guided back by security. IndiGo provided options for refunds and rescheduling while ensuring passenger comfort amidst the travel disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Passengers faced disruption as IndiGo canceled its flight from Delhi to Darbhanga, sparking a protest on the Delhi airport tarmac. The flight delay was initially caused by heavy rains, waterlogging, and traffic congestion in the capital.

Due to restrictions at Darbhanga airport, the flight could not be rescheduled, leading to its eventual cancellation. The airline's efforts to placate passengers included offerings of refreshments and options for rescheduling or a full refund.

Security personnel assisted in guiding protesters back to the terminal, ensuring minimal disturbance. IndiGo acknowledged the inconvenience and asserted that they kept passengers well-informed during the process.

