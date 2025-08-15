Dollar Gains Amid Inflation Data and Market Speculations

On Friday, the dollar held onto its recent gains as traders reevaluated potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts after hotter-than-expected inflation data. The euro and sterling remained stable, while the Japanese yen appreciated following robust GDP figures for the second quarter.

Recent U.S. producer price data revealed the swiftest increase in costs in three years, reigniting inflationary concerns among analysts. This data, alongside U.S. Treasury Secretary remarks, initially bolstered odds for a significant rate cut, but expectations have since shifted towards a more cautious 25-basis-point reduction.

Eagerly anticipated is U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech addressing economic challenges, amid signals of labor market slowdowns and inflation pressures. Investors are also eyeing geopolitical talks as President Trump meets President Putin, with broader financial markets keenly monitoring these events.

