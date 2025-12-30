Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Condemns Brutal Lynching Over Blasphemy Charges
The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind condemned the brutal lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, in Bangladesh over blasphemy accusations. The group's leader, Maulana Arshad Madani, called for strict punishment for those responsible, highlighting that such acts defame Islam and urge the cessation of religious fanaticism affecting minorities worldwide.
- Country:
- India
The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has strongly condemned the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh, calling the incident the 'height of cruelty'. The group is advocating for severe punishment for those involved and is denouncing the actions as misrepresentative of Islamic teachings.
Maulana Arshad Madani, the Jamiat chief, remarked that this cruel act not only goes against Islam but tarnishes its image. He underscored the threat of increasing religious fanaticism that leaves minorities worldwide feeling vulnerable and insecure.
He further criticized the lack of government response to religious intolerance, emphasizing the need for consistent condemnation of violence against minorities, whether in Bangladesh or India. Madani urged for genuine religious adherence devoid of extremism to prevent misunderstandings and conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
