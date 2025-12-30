Left Menu

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Condemns Brutal Lynching Over Blasphemy Charges

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind condemned the brutal lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, in Bangladesh over blasphemy accusations. The group's leader, Maulana Arshad Madani, called for strict punishment for those responsible, highlighting that such acts defame Islam and urge the cessation of religious fanaticism affecting minorities worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:15 IST
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Condemns Brutal Lynching Over Blasphemy Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has strongly condemned the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh, calling the incident the 'height of cruelty'. The group is advocating for severe punishment for those involved and is denouncing the actions as misrepresentative of Islamic teachings.

Maulana Arshad Madani, the Jamiat chief, remarked that this cruel act not only goes against Islam but tarnishes its image. He underscored the threat of increasing religious fanaticism that leaves minorities worldwide feeling vulnerable and insecure.

He further criticized the lack of government response to religious intolerance, emphasizing the need for consistent condemnation of violence against minorities, whether in Bangladesh or India. Madani urged for genuine religious adherence devoid of extremism to prevent misunderstandings and conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incident

Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incide...

 India
2
Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

 India
3
Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Convenience

Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Conven...

 India
4
Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025