Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws from Yemen Amid Escalating Tensions with Saudi Arabia

The UAE is withdrawing its remaining forces from Yemen, responding to Saudi Arabia's demand amidst escalating tensions. Disputes over influence and support for Yemen’s separatist Southern Transitional Council have widened the rift between these key Gulf players, affecting regional stability and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates announced its withdrawal of remaining forces from Yemen following a 24-hour deadline set by Saudi Arabia, marking an escalation in tensions between the Arab states. The announcement came after Saudi coalition forces struck a Yemeni port linked to UAE activities.

Long-standing partners in regional matters, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have seen their paths diverge over oil and geopolitical interests. Although the UAE reportedly concluded its military mission in Yemen in 2019, its latest move emphasizes a shrinking cooperation with Saudi forces backing Yemen's official government.

The UAE's continued support for Yemen's Southern Transitional Council remains a contentious issue. The latest developments hint at a potential shift in Gulf alliances, potentially impacting OPEC+ decisions and broader regional geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

