Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws from Yemen Amid Escalating Tensions with Saudi Arabia

The United Arab Emirates announced its withdrawal of remaining forces from Yemen following a 24-hour deadline set by Saudi Arabia, marking an escalation in tensions between the Arab states. The announcement came after Saudi coalition forces struck a Yemeni port linked to UAE activities.

Long-standing partners in regional matters, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have seen their paths diverge over oil and geopolitical interests. Although the UAE reportedly concluded its military mission in Yemen in 2019, its latest move emphasizes a shrinking cooperation with Saudi forces backing Yemen's official government.

The UAE's continued support for Yemen's Southern Transitional Council remains a contentious issue. The latest developments hint at a potential shift in Gulf alliances, potentially impacting OPEC+ decisions and broader regional geopolitics.

