Leopard Attacks Stir Fear in Nainital

A second leopard attack in a week in Nainital has resulted in the death of Rekha Devi, heightening fears among residents. The community demands prompt action from the forest department, who have not responded despite previous incidents. Safety concerns are growing as leopard encounters continue to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:16 IST
A leopard attack claimed the life of Rekha Devi in Nainital, escalating concerns over the second such incident this week.

Police reports indicate that Devi was in a forest with others gathering wood when a leopard attacked. All others returned safely, but her body was found later in the forest, said Nainital Superintendent of Police Jagdish Prasad.

Residents are alarmed and urging the forest department to act, criticizing their inaction despite repeated attacks. Last week, a similar incident occurred in Dhari block, where a woman was dragged into the bushes by a leopard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

