Leopard Attacks Stir Fear in Nainital

A leopard attack claimed the life of Rekha Devi in Nainital, escalating concerns over the second such incident this week.

Police reports indicate that Devi was in a forest with others gathering wood when a leopard attacked. All others returned safely, but her body was found later in the forest, said Nainital Superintendent of Police Jagdish Prasad.

Residents are alarmed and urging the forest department to act, criticizing their inaction despite repeated attacks. Last week, a similar incident occurred in Dhari block, where a woman was dragged into the bushes by a leopard.

(With inputs from agencies.)