France Emphasizes Peace Amid China-Taiwan Tensions
France expresses concern over China's military exercises near Taiwan. The foreign ministry highlights the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait for global security. France opposes any forced or coercive change to the status quo and urges all parties to avoid escalation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:15 IST
- Country:
- France
France has voiced its concern regarding China's military exercises conducted near Taiwan, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which it views as crucial to global security and prosperity.
In an official statement released on Tuesday, the French foreign ministry reiterated its opposition to any unilateral alterations to the status quo, particularly through means of force or coercion.
France called on all parties involved to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could lead to escalating tensions in the region.
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Taiwan
- China
- security
- peace
- stability
- Taiwan Strait
- global
- foreign ministry
- escalation
ALSO READ
SA condemns Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, warns of regional instability
Hope for Peace in Ukraine Boosted by U.S. Security Guarantees
Ukrainian Drone Attack Intensifies Kremlin's Stance on Peace Talks
Diplomatic efforts most viable path toward ending hostilities, achieving peace: Modi on Russia-Ukraine conflict.
France's Bond Strategy: Stability Amidst Financial Uncertainty