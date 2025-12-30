Left Menu

France Emphasizes Peace Amid China-Taiwan Tensions

France expresses concern over China's military exercises near Taiwan. The foreign ministry highlights the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait for global security. France opposes any forced or coercive change to the status quo and urges all parties to avoid escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:15 IST
France Emphasizes Peace Amid China-Taiwan Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France has voiced its concern regarding China's military exercises conducted near Taiwan, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which it views as crucial to global security and prosperity.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the French foreign ministry reiterated its opposition to any unilateral alterations to the status quo, particularly through means of force or coercion.

France called on all parties involved to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could lead to escalating tensions in the region.

TRENDING

1
Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incident

Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incide...

 India
2
Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

 India
3
Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Convenience

Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Conven...

 India
4
Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025