France Emphasizes Peace Amid China-Taiwan Tensions

France has voiced its concern regarding China's military exercises conducted near Taiwan, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which it views as crucial to global security and prosperity.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the French foreign ministry reiterated its opposition to any unilateral alterations to the status quo, particularly through means of force or coercion.

France called on all parties involved to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could lead to escalating tensions in the region.