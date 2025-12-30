Navigating Sanctions: PDVSA's Struggle to Keep Oil Afloat

Two oil tankers have recently arrived in Venezuela, with more en route, as state-run PDVSA strives to maintain crude exports despite a U.S. blockade. The blockade, part of U.S. President Donald Trump's strategy against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, has severely curtailed exports.

U.S. actions have led to significant reductions in oil exports, with the seizure of Venezuelan oil shipments and increased patrols in the Caribbean. This has instilled fear among vessel owners, causing many to alter their routes, though a few persist in delivering to Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Venezuela engages in strategic swaps with China to fulfill debt obligations using crude. As logistical challenges mount, PDVSA negotiates new terms to continue oil sales, but disruptions from cyberattacks and U.S. policies compound the industry's challenges.

