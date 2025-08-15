Cement Sector Navigates Seasonal Slump with Rising Prices

India's cement sector is bracing for a challenging second quarter of FY26 due to seasonal factors leading to subdued volume growth, a report by Nuvama reveals. While the industry grapples with operating deleverage and increased expenses, improved realisations offer a glimmer of hope in the horizon.

The report highlights that even though this quarter is traditionally weak due to the monsoon-related slowdown in construction, the sector is buoyed by a timely reduction in fuel prices and continued cost-efficiency measures. Industry leaders, Ambuja Cement and JK Cement, showcased robust year-on-year growth driven by enhanced government infrastructure spending.

In terms of pricing, the southern and eastern markets saw improved selling prices despite dips from the previous year. A 5 per cent reduction in raw material costs quarter-on-quarter also supported profitability, reflected in a 10 per cent increase in profit per tonne compared to the earlier quarter. However, the cement sector must navigate the monsoon's impact on demand carefully to maintain growth momentum.