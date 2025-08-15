Left Menu

Mahindra Drives Toward Vision 2027 with Bold SUV Expansion

Mahindra & Mahindra is expanding its SUV lineup for domestic and international markets as part of its Vision 2027. The company aims to lead the SUV sector by focusing on innovation and global expansion, leveraging advanced technology and India's manufacturing strengths.

Mahindra & Mahindra is set to expand its SUV offerings, targeting both domestic and international markets as part of its Vision 2027 strategy, stated group CEO and MD Anish Shah. Addressing an event that highlighted the company's growth strategy, Shah emphasized Mahindra's rising status as the leading SUV manufacturer.

With models like the Thar, XUV700, and Scorpio, Mahindra has surpassed global competitors to become India's top SUV brand, achieving record sales growth. Recent international launches, particularly in the UK, are part of Mahindra's strategic push to solidify its international presence.

Mahindra's Chakan plant is expanding production to meet global demands, with plans to export electric vehicles to the UK following the India-UK trade agreement. The company's market share has surged from 11% to 27% domestically, reflecting its relentless innovation and advanced technology application.

