Left Menu

India-UK Trade Pact: A New Era in Economic Partnership

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) aims to double bilateral trade to USD 112 billion by 2026. The agreement promises duty-free access for Indian exports and promotes services, emphasizing women-led businesses. It covers 26 sectors, marking it as the most ambitious pact for both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:34 IST
India-UK Trade Pact: A New Era in Economic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is set to usher in a new era of collaboration between the two countries, expected to be in effect by mid-2026, according to British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming.

Describing it as the most 'comprehensive and ambitious' deal, Fleming highlighted that the 20,000-page agreement offers extensive opportunities for businesses, especially exporters from West Bengal and other eastern states. He urged regional enterprises to prepare to reap the benefits.

The CETA, signed on July 24, 2023, aims to double bilateral trade in goods and services to USD 112 billion. The agreement will offer duty-free access for 99% of Indian exports to the UK, and includes sectors like textiles, leather, and IT. Notably, it features a chapter on women and gender, promoting woman-led businesses and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Year's Eve Chaos: Hotel Manager Arrested in Policemen Assault Case

New Year's Eve Chaos: Hotel Manager Arrested in Policemen Assault Case

 India
2
European Markets Soar: FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Points Mark

European Markets Soar: FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Points Mark

 Global
3
Gujarat IAS Officer Arrested in Bribery-Linked Money Laundering Case

Gujarat IAS Officer Arrested in Bribery-Linked Money Laundering Case

 India
4
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026