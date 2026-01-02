India-UK Trade Pact: A New Era in Economic Partnership

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is set to usher in a new era of collaboration between the two countries, expected to be in effect by mid-2026, according to British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming.

Describing it as the most 'comprehensive and ambitious' deal, Fleming highlighted that the 20,000-page agreement offers extensive opportunities for businesses, especially exporters from West Bengal and other eastern states. He urged regional enterprises to prepare to reap the benefits.

The CETA, signed on July 24, 2023, aims to double bilateral trade in goods and services to USD 112 billion. The agreement will offer duty-free access for 99% of Indian exports to the UK, and includes sectors like textiles, leather, and IT. Notably, it features a chapter on women and gender, promoting woman-led businesses and employment.

