Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Pilgrims in Kangra Gorge

A devastating accident occurred near Jadrangal in Kangra district, as a pickup truck plunged into a gorge, resulting in the deaths of four individuals from Punjab and injuries to around 25 others, according to police reports on Friday.

The ill-fated vehicle was transporting pilgrims returning from the Mata Chamunda Devi temple back to Moga, Punjab, when it lost control on the Chamunda-Dharamshala road near Ikku Mod. Tragically, a woman died instantly, and rescue teams rushed to the scene upon receiving notifications about the tragic event.

The injured were admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital in Tanda, where three additional victims succumbed to their injuries. Police have registered a case and are actively investigating to ascertain the cause of the accident.