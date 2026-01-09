Breakthrough in Human Trafficking Case: Child Laborer Rescued in Haryana

A tragic case of child labor was uncovered in Haryana, as police made a crucial arrest in connection with the forced labor of a 15-year-old boy. The boy, separated from his group at a railway station, was taken to a dairy farm and coerced into labor.

Suffering a severe injury while working, the boy ultimately managed to reach Nuh, where a teacher found him and informed the authorities. This led to a complex investigation involving a massive search across multiple states. The investigation was particularly challenging due to the psychological trauma experienced by the child, making it difficult to gather clear details.

After months of surveillance and rigorous detective work, police arrested the accused, Anil, who had been evading capture by frequently relocating in Uttar Pradesh. He now faces charges under the Child Labour Act and awaits trial in Jhajjar district jail.

