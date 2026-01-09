Tragedy in Himachal: Bus Plunges into Gorge, 12 Dead

A calamitous bus accident claimed the lives of 12 individuals and injured over 35 others in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The private bus, overloaded beyond its 39-seat capacity, tumbled into a 500-feet deep gorge near Haripurdhar village as it traveled from Shimla to Kupvi via Rajgarh.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed comprehensive support for victims' families, while rescue operations continue under the guidance of Sangrah SDM Sunil Kayath. Local authorities suspect that frost on the road contributed to the driver losing control.