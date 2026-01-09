Left Menu

Tragedy in Himachal: Bus Plunges into Gorge, 12 Dead

A tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district left 12 dead and over 35 injured. The bus, which was en route from Shimla to Kupvi, veered off the road and fell into a gorge. Rescue operations are ongoing, with authorities providing assistance to victims and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A calamitous bus accident claimed the lives of 12 individuals and injured over 35 others in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The private bus, overloaded beyond its 39-seat capacity, tumbled into a 500-feet deep gorge near Haripurdhar village as it traveled from Shimla to Kupvi via Rajgarh.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed comprehensive support for victims' families, while rescue operations continue under the guidance of Sangrah SDM Sunil Kayath. Local authorities suspect that frost on the road contributed to the driver losing control.

