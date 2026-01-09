Himachal Bus Tragedy: 13 Dead in Devastating Gorge Plunge
A tragic bus accident in Himachal's Sirmaur district claimed 13 lives and injured around 30. The bus fell into a 500-feet deep gorge near Haripurdhar village. Rescue operations are ongoing with officials and locals working together. Authorities are providing medical assistance and investigating the cause.
- Country:
- India
The tragic death toll from the Himachal bus accident has climbed to 13, following the passing of a severely injured victim at a local hospital, police confirmed.
The incident, involving a private bus carrying 40 passengers, occurred on Friday afternoon when the vehicle veered off the road and fell 500 feet into a gorge in Sirmaur district, causing numerous casualties and injuries.
Authorities, including Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma, are overseeing rescue efforts, while medical teams are deployed at nearby hospitals. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, amid suspicions of driver error due to frosty roads. State leaders have expressed their condolences and emphasized on providing the best care and support to the victims and their families.
