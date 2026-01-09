Himachal Bus Tragedy: 13 Dead in Devastating Gorge Plunge

The tragic death toll from the Himachal bus accident has climbed to 13, following the passing of a severely injured victim at a local hospital, police confirmed.

The incident, involving a private bus carrying 40 passengers, occurred on Friday afternoon when the vehicle veered off the road and fell 500 feet into a gorge in Sirmaur district, causing numerous casualties and injuries.

Authorities, including Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma, are overseeing rescue efforts, while medical teams are deployed at nearby hospitals. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, amid suspicions of driver error due to frosty roads. State leaders have expressed their condolences and emphasized on providing the best care and support to the victims and their families.

