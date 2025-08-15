Left Menu

Marico's Saffola Foods On Track to Eclipse Edible Oils

Marico Ltd, through its Saffola brand, is poised to expand its healthy food segment, potentially surpassing its edible oil business. The company's focus on Saffola oats, honey, and snacks aligns with its growth strategy. Marico aims to deliver robust growth while maintaining a strong market presence.

Marico Ltd is strategically positioning its Saffola brand to lead its expansion into the healthy food segment, with an aim to overtake its established edible oil business. The company's Managing Director, Saugata Gupta, outlined this vision, highlighting the growth trajectory that includes products like Saffola oats and honey.

Marico's food business recently surpassed the Rs 900 crore mark in FY25, reflecting a widening footprint in the wellness product space. The FMCG conglomerate, known for brands like True Elements and Plix, sees significant growth opportunities and is keen on increasing its market penetration, acknowledging the food segment's higher profitability relative to edible oils.

CEO Gupta shared plans for achieving a 25% growth rate in the food segment, emphasizing Saffola's commitment to promoting healthier lifestyle choices. Marico is also investing in AI and digital capabilities to support these goals, while maintaining high advertising and promotional efficiency. The ultimate aim is to scale revenue towards Rs 20,000 crore by 2030.

