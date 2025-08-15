Air Canada Strike Threat: Turbulence Over Flight Attendants' Wage Demands

As Air Canada's unionized flight attendants brace for a possible strike, the looming threat poses significant disruptions, with a potential 500 flight cancellations affecting approximately 100,000 passengers. The union's demand for higher wages amidst stalled contract discussions has intensified the situation, urging government attention.

Premiums are being placed on labor relations, as the strike threat comes at the height of the summer travel season. This adds pressure on Canada's minority Liberal government, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, to intervene. The strike could damage Canada's global image, drawing concerns from top economic boards.

Despite the economic implications, many, including passengers like Robyn Flynn, stand in solidarity with the flight attendants. The union seeks better compensation practices, challenging traditional pay models that exclude non-flight duties, while analysts predict the strike could cost Air Canada significant financial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)