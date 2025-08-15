Looming Strike Threatens Air Canada's Operations Amid Contract Negotiations

As the clock ticked down to a potential work stoppage, Air Canada's unionized flight attendants stood poised to strike, posing a substantial threat to the airline's operations. Despite government efforts to mediate, contract negotiations remain stalled.

With 500 flights anticipated to be canceled by day's end, many of the 100,000 affected passengers scramble for alternative travel plans. Air Canada has appealed to Prime Minister Mark Carney's administration, seeking intervention for binding arbitration, a move opposed by the flight attendants' union.

This labor dispute centers on compensation issues, with attendants advocating for payment covering all work hours, not just time in flight. The outcome bears implications for Canada's tourism sector, potentially tarnishing the nation's global image during the peak summer season.

(With inputs from agencies.)