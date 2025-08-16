Air Canada Faces Strike Deadline Amid Union Dispute

The looming prospect of a strike by Air Canada's flight attendants intensified on Friday as the deadline staggered within reach. With the nation's largest carrier predicting 500 flight cancellations imminently, 100,000 passengers are urged to seek alternate travel arrangements.

Amid stalled contract negotiations over compensation and unpaid work, the Canadian Union of Public Employees reiterated their appeal to stay away from binding arbitration suggested by Prime Minister Mark Carney's government. Both the airline and CUPE remained entrenched in discussions, with the Minister of Jobs and Families, Patty Hajdu, advocating for resolution.

Expressing solidarity with the flight attendants, passengers like Robyn Flynn voiced their support, attributing any disruption to Air Canada instead of the crew. The economic implications of a walkout could dent the carrier's financial standing, estimating a significant earnings loss if the strike spans multiple days.