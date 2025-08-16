Goa's Wage Revolution: Historic Pay Hike for Daily Workers

In a historic development for nearly 3,000 daily wage workers in Goa, a significant hike in salaries and social security benefits was rolled out this month. The initiative, announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, marks a transformative shift for laborers serving in crucial municipal roles.

The wage increase, effective from August 1, caters to those with over seven years of service, elevating monthly earnings by up to 51 percent. The scheme extends Employee Provident Fund access, paid leaves, annual increments, and maternity benefits, thanks to a Rs 4 crore allocation in state funds.

Workers like Yeshwant Bhatkule and Sunita Kamble express gratitude, seeing this move as recognition of their efforts. The government aims to bring daily wage workers closer to parity with regular employees, fostering more dignity and entitlement in their roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)