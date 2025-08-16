Left Menu

Goa's Wage Revolution: Historic Pay Hike for Daily Workers

In a landmark move, daily wage workers in Goa will experience a substantial increase in salaries and social benefits. The government's new scheme destines these employees to receive a salary hike, Employee Provident Fund access, and more, aligning their benefits closer to regular government workers.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic development for nearly 3,000 daily wage workers in Goa, a significant hike in salaries and social security benefits was rolled out this month. The initiative, announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, marks a transformative shift for laborers serving in crucial municipal roles.

The wage increase, effective from August 1, caters to those with over seven years of service, elevating monthly earnings by up to 51 percent. The scheme extends Employee Provident Fund access, paid leaves, annual increments, and maternity benefits, thanks to a Rs 4 crore allocation in state funds.

Workers like Yeshwant Bhatkule and Sunita Kamble express gratitude, seeing this move as recognition of their efforts. The government aims to bring daily wage workers closer to parity with regular employees, fostering more dignity and entitlement in their roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

