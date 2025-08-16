Bihar's Economic Boost: Special Packages for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced special economic packages to attract investments and create job opportunities. The initiative aims to offer capital and interest subsidies and resolve land disputes, targeting to provide employment to one crore youth in the next five years by boosting industrial growth.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to invigorate Bihar's economy, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled a series of special economic packages designed to attract investors to the state.
Announced via a social media post, the packages are part of a broader government effort to provide employment for one crore youth over the next five years. The initiative includes significant incentives for entrepreneurs establishing industries in Bihar.
Specifically, the packages will double the incentives for capital and interest subsidies, along with facilitating free land provisions for industries generating substantial employment. The government is committed to resolving land-related disputes to expedite industrial setup. These measures are underpinned by the state's success in providing government jobs to 50 lakh youths under the Seven Resolves-2 initiative in 2020.
