Air Canada Faces Turbulence as 10,000 Flight Attendants Strike

In a significant upheaval for Canadian air travel, more than 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants initiated a strike after negotiations missed the deadline for a new contract. This action was confirmed early Saturday by the Canadian Union of Public Employees' spokesperson, Hugh Pouliot.

With no agreement in place, Air Canada announced the cancellation of all flights during this industrial action, further straining summer travel plans. Already, over 620 flights have been nixed, stranding travelers globally and heightening travel chaos.

The dispute intensified as the airline's proposal for government-directed arbitration was declined by the union, which would have substituted their right to strike with a third-party mediator. The union's decision underscores a growing tension in labor negotiations within the aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)