Bridging Worlds in Real Estate: Pankaj Ashri's Global Vision

Pankaj Ashri, founder of SPS Global Realtors, navigates the contrasting real estate markets of India and Dubai by understanding their unique regulations and investment nuances. With a focus on deep research in India and rapid decision-making in Dubai, Ashri guides investors to successfully bridge both worlds.

Updated: 16-08-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:46 IST
Pankaj Ashri, a seasoned figure in real estate, seamlessly navigates the markets of India and Dubai through his firm, SPS Global Realtors. His dual-market expertise offers investors valuable insights into the distinct characteristics of these regions.

In India, Ashri emphasizes long-term ownership and the importance of understanding regulatory frameworks like RERA. He advises patience and comprehensive research to navigate the complex land acquisition and development processes.

Contrastingly, Dubai's real estate market thrives on swift transactions and investor-friendly policies, demanding rapid decision-making for success. Ashri's strategies enable investors to achieve robust returns by leveraging strong network ties and detailed analysis in these contrasting markets.

