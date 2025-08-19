Globe Civil Projects Kicks Off FY26 with Strong Financial Gains and Expanding Order Book

Globe Civil Projects Limited, listed as GlobeCivil on NSE and 544424 on BSE, has announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026, highlighting significant progress in its infrastructure and non-infrastructure EPC projects across India.

The company reported a total standalone income of ₹65.50 crore with an EBITDA of ₹11.88 crore, boasting a margin of 18.14%. Meanwhile, the profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹5.06 crore, reflecting a margin of 7.72%, and earnings per share (EPS) of ₹1.16. The consolidated results showed a total income of ₹67.70 crore, an EBITDA margin of 17.55%, and a PAT of ₹5.05 crore.

Mr. Ved Prakash Khurana, Chairman and Whole-time Director of Globe Civil Projects Limited, expressed satisfaction over the fiscal start, citing strong order inflows and efficient project execution as key factors. In the past 45 days, the company has secured approximately ₹450 crore in new projects, enhancing its growth trajectory and order book worth around ₹1,000 crore. Globe Civil has strategically focused on its EPC operations, allocating nearly all profit to this segment, and discontinued its trading business to sustain growth and value.

