Tamannaah Bhatia Honors Gospel Maestro Dr. Amit Kamle for Musical Excellence

In a significant event celebrating gospel music, celebrated actress Tamannaah Bhatia honored Dr. Amit Kamle for his remarkable contributions to the genre. Known for his deep commitment to spiritual music, Dr. Kamle has been a beacon of hope and inspiration for Christian communities across the globe.

Dr. Kamle, a distinguished composer, lyricist, scenarist, and director, has collaborated with iconic playback singers such as S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, Kumar Sanu, and Alka Yagnik, among others. His music ministry, Glorify Christ, has produced over 100 gospel songs in various languages, transcending cultural and linguistic barriers.

His latest work, "Yeshua", where he debuted as a singer alongside his daughter, stands testament to his enduring passion for gospel music. Founded in 2016, Dr. Kamle's ministry continues to imprint the message of faith through musical tours and compositions, resonating deeply with audiences around the world.

