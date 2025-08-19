Ndidi Nwuneli Named ADF-17 Champion to Boost Africa’s Resilience and Growth

The African Development Fund (ADF), the concessional financing arm of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, has announced the appointment of Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, President and CEO of the ONE Campaign, as Champion for its 17th replenishment cycle (ADF-17).

This announcement comes at a pivotal time, as the Fund mobilizes resources to accelerate investments in Africa’s most vulnerable economies, focusing on climate resilience, regional integration, and support for countries affected by fragility and conflict. The pledging session for ADF-17 will be held in December 2025.

A Strategic Voice at a Critical Moment

As Champion for ADF-17, Nwuneli will play a central role in mobilizing political, financial, and public support for the replenishment cycle. Drawing on her extensive leadership in social innovation, food systems transformation, and youth empowerment, she is expected to amplify the Fund’s visibility, foster new partnerships, and galvanize broad stakeholder engagement.

“This partnership with the ONE Campaign comes at a critical moment for the African Development Fund,” said Valerie Dabady, Manager for Resource Mobilization and Partnerships at the AfDB. “As Champion for ADF-17, Ndidi brings a powerful voice and trusted leadership that will help elevate the Fund’s visibility, highlight Africa’s development priorities, and reinforce the importance of long-term, impactful investment across the continent.”

Ndidi Nwuneli: A Proven Leader in Social Innovation

Nwuneli is an internationally recognized leader with over 25 years of experience advancing equity, social impact, and sustainable growth in Africa. She is the founder of LEAP Africa and African Food Changemakers, co-founder of Sahel Consulting and AACE Foods, and currently leads the ONE Campaign, a global advocacy organization fighting extreme poverty and preventable disease.

She also serves on the boards of major institutions including the Rockefeller Foundation, Stanbic IBTC Group, and the Bridgespan Group. Additionally, she is an active member of the World Economic Forum’s Advisory Council for Young Global Leaders, Fondation CHANEL, and IFC’s Women LEAD Africa Alliance.

“Africa stands at a pivotal moment, poised for growth and ready to drive greater contributions to the global economy,” said Nwuneli. “Seizing this opportunity requires immediate and sustained investment. The African Development Fund plays a vital role in channeling the resources needed now to unlock long-term prosperity across the continent. I am honored to serve as Champion for ADF-17 and to help mobilize the bold, strategic support required to fuel inclusive growth and strengthen communities across Africa.”

The African Development Fund’s Impact

Established in 1972, the ADF is the concessional financing window of the AfDB Group and provides essential resources for 37 low-income African countries. To date, the Fund has committed over $58 billion to projects that:

Expand and modernize infrastructure such as roads, energy, and water systems.

Strengthen agricultural value chains to improve food security and rural livelihoods.

Support governance reforms that enhance transparency and economic management.

Foster regional trade and integration to unlock cross-border economic potential.

Its impact is multiplied through blended finance, policy dialogue, and innovative instruments such as the Transition Support Facility, which assists fragile states, and the Climate Action Window, designed to channel climate finance toward adaptation and resilience projects.

ONE Campaign and the Global Advocacy Push

The appointment of Nwuneli also highlights the importance of advocacy in mobilizing international support for Africa’s development. The ONE Campaign has a proven track record of engaging policymakers, civil society, and grassroots activists to drive action on urgent global challenges such as poverty, inequality, health crises, and climate change.

Through this partnership, the ADF expects to harness ONE’s global advocacy network to secure stronger donor commitments during ADF-17, ensuring that Africa’s most vulnerable economies receive the resources needed to drive structural transformation.

Looking Ahead: The Pledging Session in December 2025

The ADF-17 replenishment session will determine the scale of financing available for the Fund’s operations over the next cycle. A robust replenishment would significantly expand the ADF’s capacity to deliver transformative, African-led solutions to the continent’s most pressing challenges, including climate shocks, food insecurity, digital inequality, and fragile state support.

By appointing a visionary leader like Ndidi Nwuneli as Champion, the African Development Fund is sending a strong signal of its intent to rally global support and ensure Africa’s vulnerable economies are not left behind in the drive for sustainable growth.