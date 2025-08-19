Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport Project Takes Off with Rs 1507 Crore Approval
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by PM Modi, has approved the Airports Authority of India's proposal for a new Greenfield Airport in Kota-Bundi, Rajasthan, costing Rs 1507 crore. Expected to bolster the region's educational and industrial sectors, the development includes significant infrastructure to handle increased traffic.
In a significant boost to Rajasthan's infrastructure, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the development of a Greenfield Airport at Kota-Bundi. The proposal by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 1507 crore, promising to enhance connectivity for the industrial and educational hub of Kota.
The Government of Rajasthan has already transferred 440.06 hectares of land to AAI for the project. The airport's design will accommodate A-321 aircraft, featuring a Terminal Building covering 20,000 sqm with a capacity to handle 1000 Peak Hour Passengers and 2 million passengers annually. Additionally, the project will include new runways, parking bays, taxiways, and essential operational facilities.
This development addresses the pressing need for upgraded aviation facilities in Kota, a city known for its booming coaching institutions and industrial prowess. The existing airport's limitations, exacerbated by urban encroachment, necessitated this new project to keep up with regional traffic growth and economic demands. The existing site, confined to accommodating smaller aircraft, lacks expansion potential due to land constraints.
