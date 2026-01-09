Left Menu

Modi to Launch Major Infrastructure in Kaziranga with New Elevated Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam to inaugurate a 34.5-km elevated corridor through Kaziranga National Park. The project aims to protect wildlife and reduce travel time. During his visit, Modi will also witness a Bodo dance performance and flag off three new train routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:16 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, is set to lay the foundation for a groundbreaking 34.5-km elevated corridor through the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who outlined the PM's two-day itinerary starting January 17.

The Union Cabinet has already sanctioned Rs 6,957 crore for the massive infrastructure project. This initiative will not only prevent wildlife casualties during flood seasons but also effectively cut travel times significantly in the region. The planned elevation route will slice the current travel time through Kaziranga to just 20 minutes.

Among additional scheduled activities, Modi will enjoy a performance by 8,000–10,000 Bodo dancers and will officially flag off three new trains. These will include services connecting Dibrugarh to Gomti, Guwahati to Rohtak, and the inaugural Vande Bharat sleeper train linking Kolkata and Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

