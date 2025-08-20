TSMC Secures $2.23 Billion Global Subsidy for Semiconductors

In a strategic move to bolster its global presence, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has garnered $2.23 billion in subsidies from major global powers including the United States, Germany, Japan, and China during the first six months of 2025, according to a Focus Taiwan report. This financial support cycle commenced with $1.17 billion in funds in the first quarter and followed with $1.06 billion in the second quarter, showcasing a commitment from these governments towards the semiconductor giant's mission.

The substantial funds have been channelled towards vital property procurement, cutting-edge equipment, and expansive factory construction projects aimed at maintaining TSMC's leadership in the semiconductor industry. The subsidies are part of agreements inked by TSMC's subsidiaries and the regional governments, where the company has made significant investments. In Arizona, USA, TSMC is constructing three state-of-the-art facilities valued at $65 billion, with one already operational and another nearing production commencement.

Looking to the future, TSMC plans to inject an additional $100 billion into further expanding its operations with new fabs and research centers. In Japan, TSMC's venture, Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, Inc. (JASM), has begun production in Kumamoto with plans for further expansion despite some local infrastructure challenges. Meanwhile, in Germany, preparations for a semiconductor facility in Dresden are advancing, and in China, TSMC remains on schedule with its ongoing projects, upholding agreements stipulated by local authorities.

