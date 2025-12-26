Tensions and Talks: Navigating the Path to Peace

In ongoing efforts to find a resolution to the conflict with Russia, Ukraine is negotiating a detailed peace framework with the United States. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently highlighted unresolved issues in the talks, including security guarantees and the contentious fate of territories occupied by Russia.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin has already engaged with US representatives, following a meeting between Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev and US counterparts in Florida. However, Peskov offered no specifics, mentioning only an agreement to sustain the dialogue.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, held by Russia and generating international safety concerns, remains a significant point of contention. Discussions are expected to explore a potential joint-access format involving the US, Ukraine, and Russia, with additional talks anticipated in Florida.

