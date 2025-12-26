Uttarakhand BJP Faces Backlash Over Controversial Video

The Uttarakhand BJP was compelled to take down a video from its Facebook page after harsh accusations from Congress leader Harish Rawat. The video allegedly portrayed Rawat as a Pakistani spy, sparking outrage.

On Thursday, Rawat led a demonstration, demanding either proof or a public apology from the BJP. He accused the party of attempting to damage his public image and appease religious biases.

Despite the video's removal, Rawat is unsatisfied and plans further actions. He has filed a police complaint and is also focused on pressing for a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

(With inputs from agencies.)