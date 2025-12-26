Left Menu

Uttarakhand BJP Faces Backlash Over Controversial Video

The Uttarakhand BJP removed a controversial video deemed to tarnish Congress leader Harish Rawat’s image, following Rawat's accusations that it depicted him as a Pakistani spy. Rawat demanded proof or a public apology from the BJP and has vowed to intensify his campaign against the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:32 IST
Uttarakhand BJP Faces Backlash Over Controversial Video
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand BJP was compelled to take down a video from its Facebook page after harsh accusations from Congress leader Harish Rawat. The video allegedly portrayed Rawat as a Pakistani spy, sparking outrage.

On Thursday, Rawat led a demonstration, demanding either proof or a public apology from the BJP. He accused the party of attempting to damage his public image and appease religious biases.

Despite the video's removal, Rawat is unsatisfied and plans further actions. He has filed a police complaint and is also focused on pressing for a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

 Global
2
Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

 India
3
Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

 Global
4
Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025