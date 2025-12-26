Left Menu

Power Glitch Halts Escalators: Chaos at Airport–Noapara Metro Line

A temporary power supply disruption affected escalators and lifts at Jai Hind Bimanbandar, Dum Dum Cantonment, and Jessore Road stations on the Airport–Noapara Metro line. The incident inconvenienced many, including elderly and differently-abled commuters. Power was restored after 30 minutes, with the cause under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:32 IST
Commuters experienced significant inconvenience on Friday evening due to a temporary power supply disruption at several key stations on the Airport–Noapara Metro line. Named stations include Jai Hind Bimanbandar, Dum Dum Cantonment, and Jessore Road, according to officials.

A spokesperson for Metro Railway explained that the incident, caused by a power supply trip, halted the operation of escalators and lifts for approximately 30 minutes, impacting operations from 7:27 pm.

Although train services remained unaffected, the disruption caused particular inconvenience for elderly passengers, women, and those with disabilities. The ventilation systems continued to operate smoothly, while an investigation into the cause of the power trip is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

