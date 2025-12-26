Left Menu

Justice Served: Landmark Verdict in Land Ownership Dispute

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench condemned the unjust removal of Savitri Sonkar’s name from land records without due process. The court ordered restoration of the land and imposed a Rs 20 lakh fine on the state, mandating an investigation into the officials involved and restitution for damages caused.

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench delivered a scathing verdict against the unlawful removal of a landowner's name and subsequent demolition on their property without a hearing. In a judgment favoring the petitioner, Savitri Sonkar, the court ordered the land to be restored to her and levied a hefty Rs 20 lakh penalty on the state.

Justice Alok Mathur's ruling highlighted procedural violations by revenue officials and authorized an inquiry led by an additional chief secretary. The landmark decision emphasized the failure to notify Sonkar, despite her name appearing in records and existing legal decrees from 1975.

Emphasizing accountability, the court ordered the government to identify culpable officials, facilitate the return of Sonkar's property, and ensure financial restitution. The intervention underscores judicial intolerance for administrative overreach and emphasizes the need for adherence to legal protocols.

