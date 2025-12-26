Left Menu

Murder Accused Trio Allowed to File Nominations for Pune Elections

A special MCOCA court in Pune granted conditional permission to Bandu Andekar, along with two co-accused, to file nomination papers for the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation elections. They are permitted to do so under police escort, following specific restrictions to prevent public gatherings or campaigning activities during the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A special MCOCA court in Pune has allowed Bandu Andekar, who is currently in judicial custody, to file his nomination papers for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. Andekar is accused in the murder case of his grandson, Ayush Komkar, alongside sister-in-law Laxmi Andekar and daughter-in-law Sonali Andekar.

The accused trio is set to submit their nominations on Saturday, escorted by police, ahead of the elections scheduled for January 15. Ayush Komkar was murdered on September 5, in Nana Peth, a crime linked to a complex family feud involving accusations against former NCP corporator and Bandu's son, Vanraj Andekar.

The court emphasized the constitutional right to contest elections, allowing the nominations with conditions prohibiting public processions and campaigning. This decision reflects the balancing of judicial responsibilities amid sensitive legal circumstances.

