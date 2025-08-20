Express Logistics Surge: India Poised for Billion-Dollar Leap by 2030

A new report by KPMG forecasts that India's express logistics sector is set to witness robust growth, doubling its size to USD 18-22 billion by FY2030 from the current USD 9 billion mark projected for FY2025. The industry is expected to grow at a 12-15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), creating significant economic ripples.

The express logistics sector, a vital part of the logistics ecosystem that focuses on speedy and reliable delivery, is expected to be a major job creator, contributing 6.5-7.5 million new jobs. This report underscores the industry's role in bolstering India's economic framework, as it emphasizes the need for continuous adaptation and enhanced efficiency.

The report highlights how technology and inclusivity define the sector's future, identifying five pillars crucial for its ongoing success: agility, efficiency, customer focus, sustainable practices, and a robust policy framework. With support from government initiatives featured in the Union Budget 2025-26, including enhancements to India Post and cargo handling improvements, the express logistics sector is set for accelerated growth.

