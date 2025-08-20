Left Menu

Spirituality Meets National Pride: Upcoming Conference Promises Unity and Harmony

The Women Press Club of India announced a Spiritual Conference on September 27, 2025, led by Jagatguru Swami Dr. Ved Putra Ji Maharaj. This event will celebrate devotion, culture, and consciousness. A key feature is the 'Vishwa Gaurav Samman', honoring distinguished personalities, with gifts including a Rudraksha mala and deity idols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:09 IST
Spirituality Meets National Pride: Upcoming Conference Promises Unity and Harmony
Press Conference Announces Grand Spiritual Gathering in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi will host a significant Spiritual Conference on September 27, 2025, as announced at a press conference organized by the Women Press Club of India.

Under the guidance of Jagatguru Swami Dr. Ved Putra Ji Maharaj, the event promises to merge spirituality, national pride, and peace, with central highlights including divine discourses and the 'Vishwa Gaurav Samman' awards.

The conference aims to inspire global harmony, with leaders stressing the importance of unity, supported by distinguished guests who spoke on the vision and preparation for this landmark gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025