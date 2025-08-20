Spirituality Meets National Pride: Upcoming Conference Promises Unity and Harmony

New Delhi will host a significant Spiritual Conference on September 27, 2025, as announced at a press conference organized by the Women Press Club of India.

Under the guidance of Jagatguru Swami Dr. Ved Putra Ji Maharaj, the event promises to merge spirituality, national pride, and peace, with central highlights including divine discourses and the 'Vishwa Gaurav Samman' awards.

The conference aims to inspire global harmony, with leaders stressing the importance of unity, supported by distinguished guests who spoke on the vision and preparation for this landmark gathering.

