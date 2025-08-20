India's Online Gaming Bill: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Safety

The Online Gaming Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday aims to promote e-sports and online social games while banning harmful online gambling. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 seeks to outlaw online betting and gambling activities, including fantasy sports, card games like poker and rummy, and online lotteries, the Ministry of Electronics and IT stated following the Bill's introduction.

The Bill intends to completely prohibit the offering, operation, or facilitation of online money games, regardless of whether they are based on skill, chance, or both. This measure is designed to protect India's youth from the predatory tactics of online Real Money Gaming apps, which often lure them into addictive gameplay with false monetary promises, placing families in financial distress.

The rapid advancement of digital technologies over the last decade, including Digital India initiatives and 5G connectivity, has brought new opportunities and risks. The government emphasizes the need to protect society from potential technological misuse, positioning the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 as a crucial step in securing safe digital spaces.

Addressing the severe consequences tied to online money gaming, including addiction and financial loss, the government aims to prevent such harms through strict prohibitions. This Bill also seeks to curb the misuse of gaming platforms for financial fraud, money laundering, terror financing, and activities that threaten national security.

The law aligns national digital regulations with existing physical-world gambling laws, such as those in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. For e-sports, recognized as a competitive sport in India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will establish a framework to promote the sector, including setting up training academies and research centers.

Support for online social games will be provided by the Ministry of Electronics and IT and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, focusing on games that enhance educational and cultural values. The Bill proposes a ban on advertisement and financial transactions related to online money games, with strict penalties for violations. Repeat offenders face enhanced penalties, including imprisonment and substantial fines.

The government may authorize officers to investigate and seize property linked to offences, underscoring a strong commitment to a secure, innovative digital environment. The Bill's balanced approach seeks to foster creativity and safeguard citizens, reflecting a dedicated move toward a safe Digital India.

(With inputs from agencies.)