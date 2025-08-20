Left Menu

Onion Price Surge: Relief for Growers Amid Rising Costs

Onion prices in India increased significantly after Bangladesh permitted imports from the country. Prices rose from Rs 800 per quintal to Rs 1,600, yet they still fall short of the Rs 2,200 production cost. Despite this, the import window offers relief to struggling farmers amid high production expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 21:44 IST
Onion Price Surge: Relief for Growers Amid Rising Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Onion prices in India have surged, reaching Rs 1,600 per quintal after a decision by Bangladesh to allow imports from India. The price doubled from a previous range of Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 per quintal, as reported by the Maharashtra State Onion Producers Association.

Despite this increase, the current prices remain below the production cost of over Rs 2,200 per quintal, according to Bharat Dighole, president of the association. The import approval, valid from August 14 to December 13, is expected to bring relief to Indian onion farmers.

Farmers have been facing substantial financial losses due to an oversupply of the crop and rising production costs. Maharashtra's rabi season yields approximately 1.45 crore tonnes of onions, with Lasalgaon in Nashik setting the benchmark for the Asian market. Producers hope for a balance between domestic consumption and exports to secure profits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025