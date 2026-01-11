Left Menu

Daring Escape: Jharkhand Prisoners Caught in Maharashtra

Three prisoners, sentenced under the POCSO Act, escaped from Hazaribag Central Jail by cutting iron bars and using a bedsheet rope. They were apprehended in Solapur, Maharashtra, after working at a brick kiln. Special Investigation Teams traced their route from Bihar to Maharashtra, leading to their capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 11-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 22:19 IST
Daring Escape: Jharkhand Prisoners Caught in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three prisoners who made a daring escape from Hazaribag Central Jail in Jharkhand were apprehended in Solapur district, Maharashtra, authorities revealed on Sunday.

Hazaribagh SP Anjani Anjan confirmed the prisoners were discovered working at a brick kiln in the Karmala police station area. They were serving life sentences for offenses under the POCSO Act.

The men escaped on December 31 by cutting window iron bars and using a bedsheet rope. Authorities traced their route through Bihar to Maharashtra, ultimately leading to their capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fed Tension: White House Threats Stir Market Concerns

Fed Tension: White House Threats Stir Market Concerns

 Singapore
2
Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global
3
Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?

Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?

 Global
4
Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026