Daring Escape: Jharkhand Prisoners Caught in Maharashtra
Three prisoners, sentenced under the POCSO Act, escaped from Hazaribag Central Jail by cutting iron bars and using a bedsheet rope. They were apprehended in Solapur, Maharashtra, after working at a brick kiln. Special Investigation Teams traced their route from Bihar to Maharashtra, leading to their capture.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 11-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 22:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Three prisoners who made a daring escape from Hazaribag Central Jail in Jharkhand were apprehended in Solapur district, Maharashtra, authorities revealed on Sunday.
Hazaribagh SP Anjani Anjan confirmed the prisoners were discovered working at a brick kiln in the Karmala police station area. They were serving life sentences for offenses under the POCSO Act.
The men escaped on December 31 by cutting window iron bars and using a bedsheet rope. Authorities traced their route through Bihar to Maharashtra, ultimately leading to their capture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- prisoners
- escape
- Hazaribag
- Solapur
- Maharashtra
- POCSO
- life sentence
- jailbreak
- SIT
ALSO READ
Ideology Abandoned: Power Politics in Maharashtra
Court Grants Bail in Sensitive POCSO Case, Highlights Lack of Coercion
Teacher Arrested in Disturbing POCSO Case
BJP won Maharashtra polls by stealing mandate with EC's help; they want to repeat it in Bengal, alleges Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally.
Supreme Court Advocates for 'Romeo-Juliet' Clause in POCSO Act