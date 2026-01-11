Daring Escape: Jharkhand Prisoners Caught in Maharashtra

Three prisoners who made a daring escape from Hazaribag Central Jail in Jharkhand were apprehended in Solapur district, Maharashtra, authorities revealed on Sunday.

Hazaribagh SP Anjani Anjan confirmed the prisoners were discovered working at a brick kiln in the Karmala police station area. They were serving life sentences for offenses under the POCSO Act.

The men escaped on December 31 by cutting window iron bars and using a bedsheet rope. Authorities traced their route through Bihar to Maharashtra, ultimately leading to their capture.

