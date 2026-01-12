Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana Ahead of Elections

The Maharashtra SEC has requested a report on the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct concerning disbursement of Ladki Bahin Yojana funds before Makar Sankranti. Opposition claims the timing aims to influence women voters ahead of municipal elections. The Chief Secretary is to report on the matter.

Updated: 12-01-2026 11:33 IST
  • India

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has called for a report from the Chief Secretary following allegations that a minister announced early disbursement of funds under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, potentially breaching the Model Code of Conduct.

Opposition parties argue that the planned disbursement, scheduled before Makar Sankranti, could act as an inducement to women voters just before the polls for 29 municipal corporations on January 15. SEC has requested Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal to provide clarification by Monday.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana offers financial aid which has been credited for aiding the Mahayuti's 2024 election win. However, critics say the release of two months' aid before elections violates conduct codes. Maharashtra Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal insists the party supports the scheme but opposes timing that could sway voter decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

