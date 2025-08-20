Left Menu

Railway Revolution: New Train Services Announced for Bihar Festivities

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled a series of new train services and projects for Bihar, including over 12,000 special trains for Diwali and Chhath. New Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains will run, alongside infrastructure upgrades like a ring railway for Patna. Discounts for early bookings are also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 21:59 IST
Railway Revolution: New Train Services Announced for Bihar Festivities
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed an array of new train services aimed at easing travel for residents of Bihar, unveiling over 12,000 special trains specifically for the Diwali and Chhath festivities this year.

Following consultations with state leaders, the Railway Ministry has not only planned the implementation of new train routes but is also launching several other infrastructure initiatives. Among these are four new Amrit Bharat trains which will enhance connectivity between crucial routes like Delhi to Gaya, Saharsa to Amritsar, Chhapra to Delhi, and Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad.

In a move to further modernize travel, a Vande Bharat service between Purnia and Patna will soon be operational, providing a swift travel option for general passengers. Additional plans include a Buddha Circuit train, linking historic Buddhist sites. Vaishnaw also introduced a new Railway Board scheme offering a 20% discount on round trips for specific travel dates in 2025. Meanwhile, infrastructural upgrades such as a ring railway for Patna and new bridges are set to enhance the region's transit network substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025