Railway Revolution: New Train Services Announced for Bihar Festivities
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled a series of new train services and projects for Bihar, including over 12,000 special trains for Diwali and Chhath. New Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains will run, alongside infrastructure upgrades like a ring railway for Patna. Discounts for early bookings are also announced.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed an array of new train services aimed at easing travel for residents of Bihar, unveiling over 12,000 special trains specifically for the Diwali and Chhath festivities this year.
Following consultations with state leaders, the Railway Ministry has not only planned the implementation of new train routes but is also launching several other infrastructure initiatives. Among these are four new Amrit Bharat trains which will enhance connectivity between crucial routes like Delhi to Gaya, Saharsa to Amritsar, Chhapra to Delhi, and Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad.
In a move to further modernize travel, a Vande Bharat service between Purnia and Patna will soon be operational, providing a swift travel option for general passengers. Additional plans include a Buddha Circuit train, linking historic Buddhist sites. Vaishnaw also introduced a new Railway Board scheme offering a 20% discount on round trips for specific travel dates in 2025. Meanwhile, infrastructural upgrades such as a ring railway for Patna and new bridges are set to enhance the region's transit network substantially.
(With inputs from agencies.)
