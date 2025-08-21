Left Menu

Revamping India-Russia Ties: A Creative Approach to Geopolitical Challenges

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls for a revamped approach to India-Russia cooperation, emphasizing diversification and innovation amidst geopolitical strains. In talks with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, he urged the establishment of clear targets and timelines for bilateral economic engagements.

Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing geopolitical tensions, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has advocated for a creative and innovative recalibration of India-Russia relations. Speaking in Moscow during a meeting with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Jaishankar emphasized the need to diversify and expand the cooperation agenda between the two nations.

The high-level talks, part of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), were aimed at preparing grounds for an upcoming visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of setting quantifiable targets and specific timelines to enhance trade and investment ties.

Jaishankar suggested that each working and sub-working group could take a more creative approach to set targets, aiming to overcome trade barriers and boost bilateral cooperation. He stressed the need for a coordination mechanism between business forums and IRIGC working groups, ensuring a dynamic exchange of ideas that could translate into concrete results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

