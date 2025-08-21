Revamping India-Russia Ties: A Creative Approach to Geopolitical Challenges

Amid growing geopolitical tensions, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has advocated for a creative and innovative recalibration of India-Russia relations. Speaking in Moscow during a meeting with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Jaishankar emphasized the need to diversify and expand the cooperation agenda between the two nations.

The high-level talks, part of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), were aimed at preparing grounds for an upcoming visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of setting quantifiable targets and specific timelines to enhance trade and investment ties.

Jaishankar suggested that each working and sub-working group could take a more creative approach to set targets, aiming to overcome trade barriers and boost bilateral cooperation. He stressed the need for a coordination mechanism between business forums and IRIGC working groups, ensuring a dynamic exchange of ideas that could translate into concrete results.

(With inputs from agencies.)