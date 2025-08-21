IFC Launches Global Center, Respect@Work Program to Tackle GBV at Work

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced two groundbreaking initiatives to combat gender-based violence and harassment (GBVH) in workplaces worldwide. The new Gender-Based Violence Center of Expertise and the Respect@Work Program aim to provide businesses with the tools, knowledge, and peer-learning platforms they need to build safer, more inclusive work environments.

Why Workplace Safety Matters

Globally, gender-based violence and harassment remain persistent barriers to gender equality, undermining both individual dignity and economic progress. According to international studies, millions of workers—particularly women and marginalized groups—face harassment, abuse, or unsafe working conditions every year.

The IFC emphasized that addressing GBVH is not only a human rights priority but also a business imperative. Companies that effectively tackle workplace violence report:

Higher employee retention rates.

Increased productivity and engagement .

Stronger reputations , which help attract top talent.

Greater innovation, fostered in inclusive environments.

“Gender-based violence and harassment is not just a personal issue—it is a workplace issue that demands urgent and collective action,” said Gillian Rogers, IFC’s Principal Country Officer in Kenya. “Workplaces free from violence and harassment are more productive, innovative, and inclusive.”

The Gender-Based Violence Center of Expertise

The newly launched Center of Expertise will serve as a global hub for knowledge, tools, and practical solutions. Its objectives include:

Developing and sharing toolkits and training for companies.

Providing advisory support to help private sector actors prevent and respond to GBVH.

Assisting businesses in designing robust workplace policies that foster safety, accountability, and respect.

Supporting broader community engagement to ensure safer and more resilient societies.

By centralizing expertise, IFC intends to accelerate the adoption of best practices across industries and regions, ensuring that lessons learned in one context can be adapted and applied globally.

Respect@Work: A Peer-Learning Platform

Complementing the Center is the Respect@Work Program, the latest component of IFC’s Kenya2Equal Initiative in partnership with the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE).

Respect@Work will:

Provide a peer-learning platform where companies can exchange experiences and solutions.

Showcase real-world case studies on preventing and addressing GBVH.

Promote strategies informed by international best practice, particularly the ILO Convention 190 on Violence and Harassment in the World of Work.

The program builds on Kenya’s growing role as a hub for advancing gender equality through private sector partnerships, while also creating a model for replication in other regions.

Business Case for Safer Workplaces

Research underscores that companies addressing GBVH not only improve employees’ well-being but also unlock economic value. Safer, more inclusive workplaces:

Reduce absenteeism and turnover.

Build trust among employees and stakeholders.

Strengthen corporate resilience in times of crisis.

Contribute to national economic growth by maximizing the participation of women in the workforce.

As IFC noted, gender equality is a core driver of development, and ending GBVH is essential to achieving it.

IFC’s Broader Commitment

The new initiatives are part of IFC’s wider agenda to foster respectful, inclusive, and productive workplaces across its global portfolio. By working with businesses, governments, and international organizations, IFC aims to position the private sector as a catalyst for change.

“IFC is committed to partnering with the private sector, offering evidence-based solutions and sharing practical experiences to create work environments where every worker feels safe, valued, and empowered,” Rogers added.

Looking Ahead

The Gender-Based Violence Center of Expertise and Respect@Work Program signal a new chapter in the global effort to eliminate GBVH. With dedicated resources, international collaboration, and a clear business case for action, IFC hopes to inspire a wave of reforms that transform workplace cultures worldwide.