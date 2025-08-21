Sanjeevani: Transforming Cancer Care Through Unity and Awareness

The Sanjeevani National Convention, now in its third edition, was held in Mumbai, bringing together key figures from healthcare, government, civil society, and the private sector. The event was organized collaboratively by Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation, News18 Network, and Tata Trusts to address the escalating cancer burden in India. With cases expected to reach 1.57 million annually by 2025, the convention highlighted the urgent need to transition from merely raising awareness to taking timely action.

Over 700 days, the Sanjeevani campaign has transformed into a comprehensive, high-impact initiative, reaching over 600 million people through News18's TV network and generating more than 13 million digital engagements. The campaign has included cancer screening camps, educational workshops, and corporate health programs. Acclaimed actor and Sanjeevani ambassador Vidya Balan emphasized the campaign's personal importance, advocating for a proactive approach to health. She stressed the transformative power of early detection in combating cancer, affecting not just the body but also identity and familial relationships.

The convention featured 'Antaratma,' a poignant ramp walk showcasing cancer survivors resuming their lives as professionals, parents, and creators. This highlighted the narrative of survival as a powerful continuation rather than an endpoint. Speaking at the event, Maharashtra's Minister for Public Health, Shri Prakash Abitkar, praised the collaboration among Federal Bank, News18 Network, and Tata Trusts and urged unified governmental and societal action to tackle rising cancer cases. Initiatives like Sanjeevani demonstrate the effectiveness of comprehensive partnerships by screening millions and supporting early detection.

The expansion of Sanjeevani's reach continues, focusing on comprehensive support that includes expanding hospital networks and integrating mental health practitioners to address cancer's multifaceted impacts. Leaders from Federal Bank and Tata Trusts highlighted the importance of accessible, compassionate care being a right rather than a privilege. They stressed early screening as a moral imperative and called for collective resolve in rewriting India's healthcare narrative.

Avinash Kaul, CEO of Network18, emphasized the organization's commitment to empowering narratives that matter in India's cancer fight. With the ambassadorial strength of Vidya Balan and the partnership support, Sanjeevani is breaking stigmas and fostering a culture of early detection through expanded community programs. The program aims to demystify cancer, normalize conversations, and integrate screening into the fabric of everyday life, targeting schoolgirls, daily wage workers, and women in informal sectors.

Sanjeevani's legacy is more than just data or ambitious slogans; it represents a new social contract characterized by awareness, empathy, and partnership aimed at transforming cancer care. The movement underscores the urgency of early screening and community involvement, envisioning a future where dignity, survival, and renewed hope replace fear and loss. Every screening is another chance to save a life, and every story contributes to a hopeful narrative.