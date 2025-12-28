Left Menu

Sectarian Tensions Erupt with Deadly Clashes in Syrian Coastal Cities

Violent clashes erupted on Syria's coast between Alawite protesters and counterdemonstrators, resulting in at least three deaths and numerous injuries. The unrest followed a bombing at an Alawite mosque in Homs. Authorities have yet to identify suspects, though a group took responsibility, citing sectarian motives.

Sectarian Tensions Erupt with Deadly Clashes in Syrian Coastal Cities
  Syria

Violent clashes between Alawite protesters and counterdemonstrators erupted on Syria's coastal cities, resulting in three fatalities and dozens of injuries. Health officials reported the incident on Sunday, citing heightened tensions between the religious minority and opposing factions.

The clashes follow a deadly bombing at an Alawite mosque in Homs on Friday, which claimed eight lives during prayers. Preliminary investigations suggest explosive devices were planted inside, with no official suspect identified yet. A group, Saraya Ansar al-Sunna, claimed responsibility, targeting the Alawite community, seen as apostates by hard-line Islamists.

Demonstrations in Latakia and Tartous were instigated by Sheikh Ghazal Ghazal, an Alawite leader outside of Syria. Violent exchanges ensued, with security forces intervening. Sectarian clashes have persisted since Bashar Assad's regime ended, exacerbating tensions and discrimination concerns among Alawites.

