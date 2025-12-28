Controversial Alliance Ahead of Bangladesh's Election

The National Citizen Party (NCP), a student-led initiative born out of last year's protest movement which brought down Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has recently aligned with Jamaat-e-Islami ahead of the February parliamentary elections. This alliance has led to internal discord within the party.

NCP, which positioned itself as a centrist and reformist party, now struggles to convert its street presence into electoral support. NCP chief Nahid Islam announced the alliance as a move for greater unity, with the candidate list forthcoming amidst a fragmented political scene.

The partnership has intensified debates due to Jamaat's contentious history, including criticism over past wartime affiliations. Following the announcement, key members like Tasnim Jara have resigned, citing ideological differences, while critics argue the effort jeopardizes NCP's foundational ideals.